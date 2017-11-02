Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the first nine months of 2017 on Tuesday 14 November.



The Bank will be hosting a conference call in English on Wednesday 15 November at 13:00 GMT, where Stefán Pétursson, CFO, will present the annual results.



If you are interested in joining the conference call, please send an email to ir@arionbanki.is. You will then receive further information on the morning of the meeting.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.