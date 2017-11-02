

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME) increased its 2017 earnings guidance range to $2.57 to $2.58 per share. This is an increase from previous range of $2.46 to $2.52 per share. The company now expects 2017 sales to increase approximately low-double digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016, with organic sales up mid-single digits.



Fourth-quarter sales are expected to be up low-double digits on a percentage basis compared to the same period last year. The company estimates fourth-quarter earnings to be approximately $0.66 to $0.67 per share.



Third-quarter earnings per share were a record $0.66, an 18% increase compared to the third quarter of 2016. Orders were up 16% in the quarter. Sales were a record $1.08 billion, an increase of 15% compared to the third quarter of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX