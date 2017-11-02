

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $97.5 million, or $1.00 per share. This was down from $107.3 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $5.43 billion. This was down from $5.57 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $97.5 Mln. vs. $107.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $5.43 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



