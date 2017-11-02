

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $1.01 billion, or $1.00 per share. This was lower than $1.36 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $5.61 billion. This was up from $5.56 billion last year.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.01 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $5.61 Bln vs. $5.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.77 - $3.87



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX