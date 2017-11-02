Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - CONSOL's Board Approves Separation of Coal and E&P Businesses

Research Desk Line-up: Cabot Oil & Gas Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNX) ("CONSOL"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CNX. The Company announced on October 31, 2017, that its Board of Directors has given the final approval for the previously announced separation of CONSOL into two publicly-traded Companies, i.e. a coal Company (CoalCo or SpinCo) and a natural gas exploration and production (E&P) Company (GasCo or RemainCo). For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on October 27, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Cabot Oil & Gas when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CNX; also brushing on COG. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CNX

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=COG

In this regard, CONSOL has committed a pro rata distribution of all outstanding shares of CONSOL Mining Corp. (CoalCo)'s common stock to CONSOL's stockholders. Separately, the Company has also declared an increase in its share repurchase program to $450 million.

Terms and Conditions for the Separation

Exchange Ratio

On November 28, 2017, which is the expected distribution date, CONSOL's stockholders will get one share of common stock of CoalCo for every eight shares of CONSOL common stock held as on the close of business on the record date of November 15, 2017.

However, CONSOL would not issue any fractional shares of CoalCo. Instead, the stockholders will get cash in exchange of the fractional shares.

The distribution of CoalCo's common stock would conclude the separation of the coal business from CONSOL. Post separation, CoalCo will operate as an independent, publicly traded Company without any ownership interest of CONSOL. CoalCo will own, operate, and develop all of CONSOL's coal assets, including its interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the Baltimore Marine Terminal, and nearly one billion tons of greenfield coal reserves.

Also, CoalCo will own 100% of the general partner of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (i.e. a 1.7% general partner interest), as well as all of the incentive distribution rights and the common and subordinated interests in CNX Coal Resources LP, which is currently owned by CONSOL.

Names and Stock Symbols of Post-Separation Companies

As a result of the separation, CONSOL will change its name to CNX Resources Corp. However, it will retain its ticker symbol CNX on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The stockholders of CONSOL will retain their shares but due to the name change, these shares would represent shares of CNX Resources Corp. after separation.

On the other hand, CoalCo will change its name to CONSOL Energy Inc., and its common stock will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CEIX.

Besides, CNX Coal Resources LP will change its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP. Its common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE but due to the name change, its NYSE ticker symbol would change to CCR from CNXC.

Two Markets for CONSOL's Common Stock till Completion of Separation

From November 14, 2017, to the distribution date, CONSOL's common stock would trade on two markets: (i) the "regular-way market' and (ii) the "ex-distribution market'.

The shares that trade in the "regular way market' will be entitled to shares of CoalCo's common stock distributed pursuant to the distribution. On the other hand, shares that trade in the "ex-distribution market' will trade under the symbol CNX WI, without any entitlement to shares of CoalCo's common stock distributed pursuant to the distribution.

It is expected that the "when-issued' trading of CoalCo's common stock would commence on or around November 14, 2017, under the symbol CEIX WI. It will continue until the distribution date, while the "regular way' trading of CoalCo's common stock is expected to begin on November 29, 2017.

An important thing to note here is that CONSOL's stockholders who sell their shares of CONSOL's common stock in the "regular-way' market before November 29, 2017, will also be selling their entitlement to receive shares of CoalCo's common stock in the distribution.

Distribution of CoalCo's Common Stock

The distribution of stock dividend of CoalCo's common stock is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of several conditions described in CoalCo's Registration Statement on Form 10 (as amended), including the condition of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declaring the Form 10 effective.

It is also to be noted that no action is required by CONSOL's stockholders to receive shares of CoalCo's common stock. CONSOL intends to mail a notice of Internet availability of the information statement to all stockholders entitled to receive the distribution of shares of CoalCo's common stock by November 03, 2017.

This information statement is basically an exhibit to CoalCo's Registration Statement on Form 10. It explains the risks of owning CoalCo's common stock and other details related to the separation and distribution.

An Increase in the Share Repurchase Program

On September 05, 2017, CONSOL's Board of Directors had approved a one-year share repurchase program of up to $200 million. Out of this, common stock worth around $81 million had already been repurchased at an average price of $16.00 per share as on October 30, 2017.

The Board of Directors announced an increase in the aggregate amount of the repurchase plan to $450 million on October 30, 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, November 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $16.57, climbing 2.73% from its previous closing price of $16.13. A total volume of 5.60 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 3.29 million shares. CONSOL Energy's stock price advanced 10.84% in the last three months and 11.36% in the past six months. The stock has a dividend yield of 0.24%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.81 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily