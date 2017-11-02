Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Caterpillar's Adjusted EPS Soared 129.4%

Research Desk Line-up: Astec Industries Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Caterpillar's total sales and revenues increased 24.5% to $11.41 billion from $9.16 billion in Q3 FY16. The total sales and revenues figures surpassed analysts' expectations of $10.61 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Caterpillar's gross profit increased 43.5% to $3.78 billion from $2.63 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 440 basis points to 33.1% of revenue from 28.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's R&D expenses were $455 million compared to $453 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 24.6% to $1.24 billion from $992 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's total operating costs increased 13.3% to $9.84 billion from $8.68 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Caterpillar's operating income increased 227.8% to $1.58 billion from $481 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 860 basis points to 13.8% of revenue from 5.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's net income increased 274.2% to $1.06 billion on a y-o-y basis from $283 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 268.7% to $1.77 on a y-o-y basis from $0.48 in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 129.4% to $1.95 on a y-o-y basis from $0.85 in the corresponding period of last year. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.22.

Segment Details

Construction Industries - During Q3 FY17, Caterpillar's Construction Industries segment's revenue increased 37% to 4.85 billion from $3.55 billion in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit increased 171% to $884 million from $326 million in Q3 FY16.

Resource Industries - During Q3 FY17, Caterpillar's Resource Industries segment's revenue increased 36% to $1.87 billion from $1.38 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit was $226 million compared to an operating loss of $77 million in Q3 FY16.

Energy & Transportation - During Q3 FY17, Caterpillar's Energy & Transportation segment's revenue increased 12% to $3.96 billion from $3.53 billion in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit increased 31% to $750 million from $572 million in Q3 FY16.

Financial Products - During Q3 FY17, Caterpillar's Financial Products segment's revenue increased 3% to $774 million from $749 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit increased 1% to $185 million from $183 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Caterpillar's cash and short-term investments increased 33.8% to $9.59 billion from $7.17 billion as on December 31, 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's trade and other receivables increased 11.8% to $6.69 billion from $5.98 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, Caterpillar's inventories increased 18.5% to $10.21 billion from $8.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's accounts payable increased 32.4% to $6.11 billion from $4.61 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 8.8% to $24.84 billion from $22.82 billion in Q4 FY16.

Caterpillar's Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was approximately $600 million during Q3 FY17, while ME&T's debt-to-capital ratio was 36.1%, down from 38.6% from Q2 FY17. The Company ended the reported quarter with an enterprise cash balance of $9.6 billion.

Outlook

For FY17, Caterpillar expects sales and revenues to be $44 billion and diluted EPS to be $4.6. The Company estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be $6.25 for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, November 01, 2017, Caterpillar's stock rose slightly by 0.36%, ending the trading session at $136.29. A total volume of 3.62 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 3.43 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 20.02% in the last three months, 37.13% in the past six months, and 65.72% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 46.96% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 94.91 and has a dividend yield of 2.29%. The stock currently has a market cap of $80.44 billion.

