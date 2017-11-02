Global Nanocomposites Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Nanocomposites Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Nanocomposites Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for nanocomposites in aviation industry, growing demand for metal and glass fibers, vehicle safety and weight reduction and application of nanocomposites in building & construction.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rising demand for nanocomposites in aviation industry
- Growing demand for metal and glass fibers
- Vehicle safety and weight reduction
- Application of nanocomposites in building & construction
4 Nanocomposites Market, By Resin
- Thermoplastics
- Thermosets
5 Nanocomposites Market, By Product
- Ceramics
- Nanoclay
- Carbon Nanotube
- Metal/metal oxides
- Nanofiber
- Nanoplatelet
- Graphene
6 Nanocomposites Market, By Application
- Automotive
- Aviation
- Construction
- Packaging
- Electronics & electrical
- Energy
- Military
7 Nanocomposites Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- BASF SE
- Cyclics Corporation
- Elementis Specialties Inc.
- DuPont
- Powdermet Inc.
- Zyvex Technologies
- Inframat Corporation
- Foster Corporation
- eSpin Technologies Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Cabot Corporation
- Arkema SA
- InMat Inc.
- Nanocor Incorporated
- Industrial Nanotech
