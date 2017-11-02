Global Nanocomposites Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Nanocomposites Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Nanocomposites Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for nanocomposites in aviation industry, growing demand for metal and glass fibers, vehicle safety and weight reduction and application of nanocomposites in building & construction.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rising demand for nanocomposites in aviation industry

Growing demand for metal and glass fibers

Vehicle safety and weight reduction

Application of nanocomposites in building & construction

4 Nanocomposites Market, By Resin



Thermoplastics

Thermosets

5 Nanocomposites Market, By Product



Ceramics

Nanoclay

Carbon Nanotube

Metal/metal oxides

Nanofiber

Nanoplatelet

Graphene

6 Nanocomposites Market, By Application



Automotive

Aviation

Construction

Packaging

Electronics & electrical

Energy

Military

7 Nanocomposites Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



BASF SE

Cyclics Corporation

Elementis Specialties Inc.

DuPont

Powdermet Inc.

Zyvex Technologies

Inframat Corporation

Foster Corporation

eSpin Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cabot Corporation

Arkema SA

InMat Inc.

Nanocor Incorporated

Industrial Nanotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5cw326/global



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716