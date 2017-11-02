

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $821 million, or $0.85 per share. This was lower than $841 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $8.77 billion. This was down from $9.00 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $821 Mln. vs. $841 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $8.77 Bln vs. $9.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 - $2.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX