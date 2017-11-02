Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fair Value REIT-AG /

Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly

reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-02 / 12:17

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

Fair Value REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German:

http://www.fvreit.de/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenberichte-2017.h

tml English:

http://www.fvreit.de/en/financial-reports/interim-reports/interim-reports-20

17.html



Language: English

Company: Fair Value REIT-AG

Würmstraße 13a

82166 Gräfelfing

Germany

Internet: www.fvreit.de



