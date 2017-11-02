Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fair Value REIT-AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 12:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fair Value REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
http://www.fvreit.de/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenberichte-2017.h
tml English:
http://www.fvreit.de/en/financial-reports/interim-reports/interim-reports-20
17.html
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Würmstraße 13a
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: www.fvreit.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624561 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fair Value REIT-AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 12:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fair Value REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
http://www.fvreit.de/finanzberichte/zwischenberichte/zwischenberichte-2017.h
tml English:
http://www.fvreit.de/en/financial-reports/interim-reports/interim-reports-20
17.html
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Würmstraße 13a
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: www.fvreit.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624561 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)