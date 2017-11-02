

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp. (EXC) announced the company narrowed its full-year 2017 adjusted operating earnings guidance to $2.55 - $2.75 per share from $2.50 - $2.80 including the 9 cent impact from delays to the Illinois Zero Emission Credit contract signing from December 2017 to January 2018. The company said it is now targeting another $250 million of annual cost savings by 2020, bringing total annual run-rate savings to over $700 million from initiatives identified since 2015.



Adjusted operating earnings decreased to $0.85 per share in the third quarter of 2017 from $0.91 per share in the third quarter of 2016.



