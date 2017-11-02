Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SLM Solutions Group AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 12:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SLM Solutions Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
https://slm-solutions.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte English:
https://slm-solutions.com/investor-relations/financial-reports
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Roggenhorster Strasse 9c
23556 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
End of News DGAP News Service
624563 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)
