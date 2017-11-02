This Notice includes new information and updates to IT Notice 57/16, Derivatives - Product Information 94/16 and Clearing Information 94/16).



The EU Regulation 1286/2014 on packaged retail and insurance-based investment products (PRIIPs), introduces key information documents (KID) for among others the Exchange Traded Derivatives. A KID gives key facts of the product to investors. Nasdaq will produce KIDs for instruments for which it will be considered to be the Manufacturer according to regulation. That will cover Nasdaq-listed derivatives (ETDs) traded on Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The Nasdaq KIDs will initially be provided in English, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian as well as for commodities derivatives in German. All Nasdaq KIDs for the ETDs will be available on Nasdaq FTP and webpages. The KID URLs for the English versions will be distributed via OMnet API and the Genium Consolidated Feed TIP protocol.



