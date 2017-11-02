

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCP, Inc. (HCP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $227.77 million, or $0.48 per share. This was lower than $234.96 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $454.02 million. This was down from $530.56 million last year.



HCP, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $227.77 Mln. vs. $234.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.0% -Revenue (Q3): $454.02 Mln vs. $530.56 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.4%



