TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights ANGLE plc are attached(ii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify)(iii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Dermot Keane ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) London UK ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi): 26 October 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 01 November 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights rights through Total number attached to financial Total of of voting shares instruments both in % rights of (total of 8. (total of (8.A + 8.B) issuer(vii) A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 7.29% 0.0 7.29% 112,507,353 reached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous notification (if applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights possible) ------------------------------------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Directive Directive Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8,197,919 7.29% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A 8,197,919 7.29% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights that may be Type of Expiration Exercise/ acquired if % of voting financial date(x) Conversion Period(xi) the rights instrument instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 -------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Physical or Type of Expiration Exercise/ cash Number of % of voting financial date(x) Conversion settlement voting rights instrument Period(xi) (xii) rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 --------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding X directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both if if it equals or is instruments if it it equals or is Name(xv) higher than the equals or is higher than the notifiable higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UBS Private Nominees 7.29% 7.29% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of the proxy holder ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The number and % of voting rights held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The date until which the voting rights will be held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Additional information(xvi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Place of completion London ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of completion 1 November 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

