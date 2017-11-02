Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Eli Lilly's Adjusted EPS Increased 19%

Research Desk Line-up: Shire Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Eli Lilly's revenue increased 9% to $5.66 billion from $5.19 billion in Q3 FY16. The increase comprised of a 7% increase due to volume and a 2% increase due to higher realized prices. Revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $5.52 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Eli Lilly's gross profit increased 8% to $4.09 billion from $3.79 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 70 basis points to 72.3% of revenue from 73% of revenue in Q3 FY16. The decrease in gross margin was due to the effect of foreign exchange rates on international inventories sold and negative product mix. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 130 basis points to 75.1% of revenue from 76.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Eli Lilly's research and development (R&D) expenses increased 7% to $1.32 billion from $1.24 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's marketing, selling, and administrative expenses decreased 1% to $1.56 billion from $1.57 billion in the same period last year.

During Q3 FY17, Eli Lilly's operating income decreased 36% to $605.5 million from $943.5 million in Q3 FY16. The decrease was due to asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges, and acquired in-process R&D. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 740 basis points to 10.7% of revenue from 18.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, Eli Lilly's adjusted operating income increased 18% to $1.38 billion from $1.17 billion in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Eli Lilly's net income decreased 29% to $555.6 million from $778.0 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted net income increased 19% to $1.11 billion on a y-o-y basis from $931.0 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Eli Lilly's diluted EPS decreased 27% to $0.53 from $0.73 in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 19% to $1.05 on a y-o-y basis from $0.88 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.03.

During Q3 FY17, the Company launched Olumiant in Japan for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and also launched Verzenio in the US. On September 24, 2017, Eli Lilly announced that the Company was reviewing strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health business, including an initial public offering, merger, sale, or retention of the business, and will provide an update by the middle of 2018.

Outlook

For FY17, Eli Lilly expects revenue to be in the range of $22.4 billion to $22.7 billion and gross margin to be 73.5% of revenue. The Company expects effective tax rate to be 20% and adjusted effective tax rate to be 21% for fiscal 2017.

The Company estimates diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.83 and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, November 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $82.89, rising 1.16% from its previous closing price of $81.94. A total volume of 3.31 million shares have exchanged hands. Eli Lilly's stock price surged 1.17% in the last three months, and 13.58% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 12.70%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 39.47 and has a dividend yield of 2.51%. At Wednesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $91.59 billion.

