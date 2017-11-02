

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $430 million, or $0.73 per share. This was higher than $385 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $4.39 billion. This was down from $4.47 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $430 Mln. vs. $385 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $4.39 Bln vs. $4.47 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX