

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unit Corp. (UNT) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $5.32 million, or $0.10 per share. This was higher than $1.75 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $188.49 million. This was up from $153.41 million last year.



Unit Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.32 Mln. vs. $1.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 204.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 150.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q3): $188.49 Mln vs. $153.41 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%



