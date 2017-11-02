

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) said that it increased full year 2017 GAAP earnings outlook to $6.10 to $6.15 per share, from the prior outlook of $5.60 to $5.70 per share. It also increased full year 2017 adjusted earnings outlook to $6.66 to $6.71 per share, from the prior outlook of $6.15 to $6.25 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.69 per share for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects that fourth quarter 2017 GAAP earnings per share will be in the range of $1.70 to $1.75. Analysts project fourth-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share for the fourth-quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX