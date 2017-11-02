IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that Jerre Stead, chairman and CEO, and Lance Uggla, president and chief operating officer, will present an overview of the company at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at approximately 8:15 a.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the IHS Markit presentation will be available and can be accessed at http://investor.ihsmarkit.com for 90 days following the event.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005002/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

News Media Contact:

Dan Wilinsky, +1 303-397-2468

dan.wilinsky@ihsmarkit.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Eric Boyer, +1 303-397-2969

eric.boyer@ihsmarkit.com