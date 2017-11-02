

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The new Fed Chair pick will be announced by President Trump on Thursday afternoon and the market is very eager to see the new face of the Federal reserve who will be deciding the policies in the future. The Jobless Claims Index and Productivity and Costs data are the major economic announcement that would influence the market. Initial trends are not that positive on the U.S. Futures Index and Wall Street might open in the red. Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading in negative territory.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 1.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Nasdaq edged down 11.14 points or 0.2 percent to 6,716.53, the Dow rose 57.77 points or 0.3 percent to 23,435.01 and the S&P 500 inched up 4.10 points



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 235K, slightly up from 233K in the prior week.



The Labor Department's Productivity and Costs index for the third week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 2.5 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the previous quarter.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was 64 bcf.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will deliver closing remarks at the Alternate Reference Rates Committee Round-table event in New York, NY at 12.20 pm ET.



Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The prior week level was at $4.461 trillion.



The Money Supply for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly challenge was a deficit of $20.8 billion.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in 'The Vital Role of Government Statistics' panel at the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management's 39th Annual Fall Research Conference in Chicago, with audience Q&A at 6.15 PM.



In the corporate segment, DowDuPont (DWDP), a holding company formed through the merger of Dow Chemical Company and DuPont, reported lower profit in its third quarter, despite higher sales. Net income declined 29 percent to $514 million from last year's $719 million. Earnings per share fell 49 percent to $0.32 from $0.63 last year. On a pro forma basis, net income was $232 million, down 53 percent from $494 million a year ago. Net sales for the quarter climbed 23 percent to $15.35 billion from $12.48 billion in the prior year. Pro forma net sales increased 8% to $18.29 billion, with gains in most segments and geographies. Analysts expected sales of $18.01 billion for the quarter.



Avon Products Inc. reported a decline in third quarter net income to $12.5 million from $36 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.01, down from $0.07 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.378 billion from $1.367 billion in the prior year.



Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mostly lower on Thursday. Chinese stocks fell slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite eased 12.60 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 3,383.31 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 75.42 points or 0.26 percent at 28,518.64.



Japanese shares hit a new 21-year high. The Nikkei average climbed 119.04 points or 0.53 percent to 22,539.12 while the broader Topix index closed 0.41 percent higher at 1,794.08.



Australian shares finished marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 6.10 points or 0.10 percent to 5,931.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed little changed at 6,002.20.



European shares are trading mostly down amid a pullback in the banking space, With Deutsche Bank (DB) sinking to a new low amid doubts concerning its financial strength.



Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 0.57 percent, the German DAX is losing 0.87 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 0.26 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 0.27 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.55 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX