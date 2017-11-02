Pluralsight and Unity Technologies Partner to Equip Game Developers with Skills to Create Games in Unity

Collaboration Provides Game Developers with Access to New Unity Assessment and Learning Path

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced a partnership with Unity Technologies, the creator of the world's most popular creation engine that reaches nearly 3 billion devices worldwide, to launch a new Unity assessment and learning path for game developers. Through the partnership, game developers can measure their skill level with Pluralsight IQ and receive a customized learning path that provides them with the most direct route to increased proficiency in Unity.

"As technology advances, the world of game development has become extremely exciting and challenging," said Chad Utley, head of content at Pluralsight. "We're thrilled to partner with Unity to help game developers master the skills they need to create greater and more amazing games."

Available on Pluralsight and in collaboration with Unity, the new assessment and learning path, Unity Game Dev Courses: Swords and Shovels, will empower game developers to strengthen their current skills and uncover new capabilities within the Unity interface. Upon completion of the learning path, developers will be able to build a game in Unity from start to finish. This new assessment and learning path will join existing game development learning resources on Pluralsight, including the free downloadable game "Swords and Shovels."

"At Unity we are passionate about enabling the success of our developers, so it's important that we equip them with the tools and resources they need to bring their ideas to life," said Jessica Lindl, global head of education at Unity Technologies. "Pluralsight's reputation as a leading technology learning platform makes them an ideal partner for helping game developers acquire new skills and learn new techniques that will raise the quality of creations in the gaming industry."

To learn more about the Unity assessment and learning path, visit https://www.pluralsight.com/paths/unity-game-development-core-skills.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to madewith.unity.com.

Media Contacts

Pluralsight PR

Mariangel Babbel

Director, Communications

mariangel-babbel@pluralsight.com

Unity Technologies PR

Charlie Sinhaseni

pr@unity3d.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595557/pluralsight_Inline_01_Logo.jpg