Global Surface Computing Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Increasing Adoption of Multi User Surface Computers

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Surface Computing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Surface Computing market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are increasing adoption of multi user surface computers, rising demand for natural user interface which creates user friendly interaction and recent technological developments in surface computing.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



On the basis of vision the market is segmented into three dimensional and two dimensional.

Depending on display type the market is categorized by curved display, components and flat display.

Furthermore components are divided into projector, IR source, CPU, display, infrared camera, screen, processor and software, cameras, sensor and projectors.

By usage method the market is segregated into object interface, multi touch, direct, single touch, multi user and other usage methods.

Based on application the market is bifurcated into financial services, hospitality, automotive, education, healthcare, retail, advertisement, hospitality, government , commercial, entertainment and other applications.

In terms of technology the market is classified into capacitive, resistive, optical and other technologies.

Current Trends



Increasing Adoption of Multi User Surface Computers

Rising demand for Natural User Interface which Creates User Friendly Interaction

Recent Technological Developments in Surface Computing

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Surface Computing Market, By Vision



5 Global Surface Computing Market, By Display Type



6 Global Surface Computing Market, By Usage Method



7 Global Surface Computing Market, By Application



8 Global Surface Computing Market, By Technology



9 Global Surface Computing Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



Planar Systems Inc

Ideum Inc

3M Co

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc

Eyefactive GmbH

Dell Inc

Vertigo Systems GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co

Lenovo Group Ltd

Hewlett-Packard Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

IBM Corp

Sony Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

LG Electronics Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Sensytouch Inc

Nvision Solutions Inc

Touchmagix Media Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pnsbn3/global_surface



