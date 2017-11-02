ALBANY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- FirstLight, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in the Northeast, announced today that Cabot Creamery Co-jheoperative, owned by 1,100 dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, the Northeast's premier dairy cooperative, has selected FirstLight's Ethernet-Local Area Network (E-LAN) solution across eight of its sites. Known as makers of "The World's Best Cheddar," and in operation since 1919, Cabot is spread out in multiple service territories throughout New England and Upstate New York. The co-operative sought a fiber-based, private network connectivity solution that would allow for secure, any-to-any unified networking scalable to 100 Gigabits across its plants and administrative offices.

"FirstLight's fiber-based E-LAN service provides the increased speed and reliability that our 24/7/365 business requires in order to support our data, phone and Internet connectivity," commented Craig Wiltshire, Network Engineer for Agri-Mark, Inc. / Cabot Creamery Co-operative. "The FirstLight staff has been excellent to work with -- from sales staff, network build staff to its Network Operations Center (NOC) services staff. FirstLight was the vendor we could count on to serve all of our locations, including our offices in Waitsfield, VT, which was our most challenging location to serve. Based on our positive experience and FirstLight's exceptional services, we are hopeful to expand our relationship with FirstLight to support more of our locations."

Cabot Creamery Co-operative is also presently exploring additional FirstLight services, including Internet, Data Center and Cloud.

"It is an honor to serve Cabot Creamery Co-operative, an organization that has been in continuous operation in Vermont since 1919, and heralded for its commitment to local family farms," commented Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Our FirstLight team worked diligently with Cabot to scale, secure and transform its IT organization and implement the connectivity solution that would best meet its need for reliability and scalability to support its expansive operations."

FirstLight's Ethernet service is delivered over its own fiber optic network to ensure high uptime and performance. With multiple classes of service (CoS), FirstLight's Ethernet solutions not only support today's voice, data and video applications, but are flexible enough to accommodate future applications as business needs evolve. Learn more at http://www.firstlight.net.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 8,000 locations in service with more than 20,000 locations serviceable by our 14,000 route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cabot Creamery Co-operative

Cabot Creamery Co-operative has been in continuous operation in Vermont since 1919, and makes a full line of cheeses, Greek yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and butter. Widely known as makers of "The World's Best Cheddar," Cabot is owned by the 1,100 dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, the Northeast's premier dairy cooperative, with farms located throughout New England and upstate New York. For more information, visit: http://www.cabotcheese.coop.

