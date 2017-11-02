Aspo Oyj: Aspo's financial information in 2018



ASPO'S FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN 2018



Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports in 2018 as follows:



- financial statement release for 2017 on Thursday, February 15,

- interim report for January-March on Thursday, May 3,

- half year financial report for January-June on Tuesday, August 14,

- interim report for January-September on Thursday, October 25.



The Financial Statements and annual report 2017 will be published on the company's website on March 20, 2018 at the latest.



The Annual Shareholders' Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than February 14, 2018. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.



Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/).



ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Aki Ojanen, CEO, tel. +358 40 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com or Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com









