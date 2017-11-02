The Swiss Federal Council has published the rules for the Energy Strategy 2050. Swissolar finds this will create the conditions for the PV market to surpass the threshold of 300 MW per year.

The Swiss Federal Council published the Energy Strategy 2050 regulations which were approved in a referendum held on 21 May. The legislative changes will officially enter into force at the beginning of 2018. The association Swissolar hopes these new rules will further support the expansion of solar in the country. The basis for this is the long-awaited implementing provisions on the amendments to the law, which the Federal Council has now published.

According to Swissolar, there are major changes for PV. Of great importance are the simplified rules for the creation of self-consumption communities. So now the combination of several parcels for the common use of self-generated solar ...

