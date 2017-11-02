Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) (the "Company"), one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth, today announced that it will report first quarter 2018 results on Thursday, 16 November 2017, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on Manchester United's investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 139-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

