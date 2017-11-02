The Crypto Company Announces CIO Rafe Furst to Speak on "The Dawn of Programmable Money" at TEDxCharlottesville on November 3rd

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / The Crypto Company (OTC PINK: CRCW), one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the digital currencies management sector, today announced that Rafe Furst, Chief Investment Officer, will be a speaker at TEDxCharlottesville, taking place on Friday, November 3, 2017 in Charlottesville, VA. Mr. Furst will deliver a speech at 2:00pm ET entitled "The Dawn of Programmable Money", which underpins The Crypto Company's focus on building the future of blockchain technologies through infrastructure and platform projects designed to influence the future of the internet.

Since the mid-1990s, Mr. Furst has founded, invested in and advised dozens of startups, including Pickem Sports, Full Tilt Poker, and Crowdfunder. To date, his companies have generated over $1 billion in revenue and $450 million in liquidity to stakeholders. An avid poker player, he's won a World Series of Poker Championship, produced an award-winning instructional video, and has helped raise millions of dollars for cancer prevention and other charitable causes. He has been involved with cryptocurrencies since their early days and is a Founder and Chief Investment Officer of The Crypto Company. Mr. Furst holds a B.S. in Symbolic Systems and M.S. in Computer Science / Artificial Intelligence from Stanford University.

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company, Inc. (OTC: CRCW), provides responsible access to the new investable asset class of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies offering entry, education, and opportunity to potential investors. Shareholders in The Crypto Company gain exposure to this rapidly growing asset class through a diversified portfolio of digital assets, technologies, and consulting services. As one of the first publicly traded technology companies, The Crypto Company is the innovative leader in the space, creating the lexicon and trading procedures in this uncharted territory. To learn more please visit www.thecryptocompany.com.

