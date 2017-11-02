The new automated system, called C-Quence, will be featured along with popular hot bar solder and heat seal bonding systems

Nordson DIMA, a division of Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq NDSN), will exhibit a range of products at Productronica, the world's leading trade fair for electronics development and production, to be held in Munich, Germany, on November 14-17, 2017, in Hall A2, stands 345 and 578.

(German translation of press release: http://www.nordson.com/-/media/images/nordson/dima/pr/Nordson-DIMA-C-Quence-Line

Nordson DIMA will introduce its standardized automated inline concept for heat seal bonding, called the C-Quence, and will include three unique modules for alignment, ACF laminating, and final bonding, but additional modules can be added for more process options. Nordson DIMA will also demonstrate its popular hot bar soldering and heat seal bonding desktop models and stand-alone systems, which are ideal for connecting flex-to-PCBs, flex-to-flex, flex-to-LCD, and wires-to-PCB in the electronics assembly industry.

In the European market, Nordson DIMA provides its customers with dispensing and coating products. Two new systems will be at the show with Nordson DIMA's German distributor, AAT Aston, in stand A2.578. The new Elite Coater offers more options to better use and maintain the coating system, including a new software option that makes it possible to remove the manual pressure regulator on the front of the machine. A demonstration of the Hybrid Dispenser will feature its new capability to handle an extra pick-and-place tool. Glue can be applied to the bottom piece, and the top piece can be placed and connected to it directly after the glue is dispensed.

Photo: http://www.nordson.com/-/media/images/nordson/dima/pr/Nordson-DIMA-C-Quence-Line

About Nordson DIMA

Nordson DIMA serves the global market with hot bar bonding and soldering application solutions and offers a range of dispensing and coating products exclusively for the European region. The customer-inspired systems support a range of different industries, like electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace, defense, and solar/energy. The company offers a wide variety of solutions, ranging from high quality standard systems and process equipment to completely automated production lines; from concept discussions to global installation and production ramp up. Find out more at www.nordsondima.com.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005623/en/

Contacts:

Nordson Corporation:

Jolanda Staals-Coolen, +31 493 352 752

jolanda.staals-coolen@nordson.com

or

Nordson USA:

Roberta Foster-Smith, +1.760.431.1919

roberta.foster-smith@nordsonasymtek.com

or

Agency:

AR Marketing

Andrea Roberts, +1.858.204.9584

andrea@armarketinginc.com