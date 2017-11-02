WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Stein Mitchell Cipollone Beato & Missner LLP (Stein Mitchell), a top-tier, Washington D.C. based law firm with a national and international practice, announced today that Britt Whitesell Biles, former Assistant Chief Litigation Counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has joined the firm as a partner. Drawing on her extensive complex litigation and regulatory experience, Biles will play an integral role in Stein Mitchell's Commercial Litigation, False Claims Act & Whistleblower and Financial Institutions practices, as well as expand the firm's Cybersecurity and Privacy capabilities.

"As a recognized leader within the SEC's enforcement structure and success as a lawyer in private practice, Britt has substantial experience and expertise in assisting clients in their most complex litigation matters and legal issues, and is a great addition to our Firm," explained Stein Mitchell Managing Partner, Jonathan E. Missner. "For more than half a century, our Firm has achieved successful results for clients in their most significant and challenging legal matters throughout the United States and internationally, and Britt will further enhance our ability to do so."

At the SEC, Biles investigated and litigated notable securities enforcement actions involving insider trading, accounting and disclosure fraud, unregistered securities offerings, market abuses and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, as well as misconduct by broker-dealers, investment advisors and gatekeepers. She oversaw litigation in the SEC's groundbreaking law firm hacking case in which Chinese nationals were charged with trading on the basis of material nonpublic information that was stolen when computer networks of two prominent international law firms were hacked. In recognition of her work, Biles received the 2017 Chairman's Award for Excellence.

"Joining Stein Mitchell was a natural choice for me given its reputation as a top-tier litigation firm and the extraordinary results that the Firm continues to achieve for clients involved in complex matters," noted Biles. "I was also drawn to the strength of the Firm's leadership and strategic vision. I am thrilled to join this exceptionally talented team."

Biles received her Juris Doctor, Magna Cum Laude, from Duke University School of Law; and Bachelor of Arts, with Highest Distinction, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Nationally recognized for its complex, high-stakes litigation counsel, Stein Mitchell has a 50-year history of efficiently delivering innovative solutions and successful results, providing maximum value for its clients. The firm has earned national prominence for providing respected and effective counsel to its clients in their most challenging and most complex and significant legal matters, including commercial litigation, class actions and whistleblower suits. For more information, visit www.steinmitchell.com.

