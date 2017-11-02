

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (Nasdaq:NCNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its ProTide technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents into more effective and safer medicines, announced today that Hugh S. Griffith, Chief Executive Officer of NuCana, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference in London, UK.



Event: Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Time: 11:20 AM GMT The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under 'Events & Presentations' in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.nucana.com.



About NuCana plc



NuCana is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on significantly improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying our ProTideTM technology to transform some of the most widely prescribed chemotherapy agents, nucleoside analogs, into more effective and safer medicines. While these conventional agents remain part of the standard of care for the treatment of many solid tumours, their efficacy is limited by cancer cell resistance mechanisms and they are often poorly tolerated. Utilising our proprietary technology, we are developing new medicines, ProTides, designed to overcome key cancer resistance mechanisms and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.



Our most advanced ProTide candidates, Acelarin and NUC-3373, are new chemical entities derived from the nucleoside analogs gemcitabine and 5-fluorouracil, respectively, two widely used chemotherapy agents. Acelarin is currently being evaluated in three clinical studies across several solid tumour indications, including ovarian cancer, biliary cancer and pancreatic cancer. NUC-3373 is currently in a Phase 1 study for the potential treatment of a wide range of advanced solid tumour cancers. For more information, please visit: www.nucana.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our clinical trials for Acelarin and NUC-3373, and the potential clinical utility of our product candidates. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'anticipate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on NuCana's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the 'Risk Factors' section of our prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on September 29, 2017, and subsequent reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update this information except to the extent required by applicable law.



For more information, please contact: Hugh S. Griffith Chief Executive Officer NuCana plc Tel: +44 131 357 1111 info@nucana.com



Westwicke Partners Chris Brinzey Tel: +1 339-970-2843 Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NuCana plc via GlobeNewswire



N



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX