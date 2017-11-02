Balfour Declaration Centenary Provides Key Milestone to Enhance Post-Brexit UK-Israeli Security Ties - Vladimir Sloutsker, President, Israeli Jewish Congress (IJC)

LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The UK can learn from Israel ' s experiences of radical Islam

Security ties between the UK and Israel should increase post-Brexit

Speaking at a high-level Conference in the UK Houses of Parliament offices, IJC President Vladimir Sloutsker stated that the Balfour Declaration centenary provides an opportunity for Britain and Israel to strengthen relations.

At the BICOM/Jewish News UK conference - in front of an audience of 200 senior British and Israeli politicians, Ambassadors, and businessmen - Mr Sloutsker said a shared sense of dynamism, innovation and creativity has seen Israel and the UK form irrevocably close ties since the Balfour declaration.

As Britain prepares to leave the EU, Mr Sloutsker argued that closer business links and shared security capabilities with Israel are more pertinent now than ever before:

"Though unimaginable just a hundred years ago, Lord Balfour would no doubt be incredibly proud at the closeness of ties between the UK and Israel today. Ties that are grounded in our shared values of freedom, democracy and human rights, and a common future underpinned by economic prosperity, innovation and a constant desire for peace.

The UK has also become Israel's biggest trading partner in Europe, and we hope to see that relationship develop still further in this post-Brexit era."

Mr Sloutsker also commented on the joint security agenda, arguing that the primary threat facing Western civilization is that posed by various extremist ideologies, including radical Islam. This threat has culminated in a campaign of terror against the very values of life, liberty, tolerance and democracy we hold so sacred. In this context, he states, Israel represents an important ally in the war against terror:

"But the fact of the matter is, in a world marked by terror, upheaval and the continued threat of extremism and radical Islam, Israel remains an important bastion of freedom, democracy and stability.

The Jewish state understands what it means be on the front line of defense in the war on terror. Just as we see ourselves as an important business partner, more importantly we see ourselves as an important ally in protecting democratic values globally."

Notes:

The Israeli Jewish Congress (IJC) is an independent Israeli-based organization devoted to promoting Israel as a Jewish state and strengthening Israeli-European ties