Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, 2025 - Increasing R&D Activities & Increasing Incidences of Arthritis

The "Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing R&D activities, increasing incidences of arthritis and recent technological developments in bone graft and substitutes.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Scope of the Report
- Based on application the market is categorized into Foot and Ankle, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, Dental, Spine Fusion and Long Bone.
- By Material the market is segmented by Synthetic, Autografts and Allografts.
- Further, Synthetics are sub divided into composite, ceramic, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP) and polymer.
- Allografts are segregated into demineralized bone matrix (DBM) and other allografts.
Current Trends
- Increasing R&D Activities
- Increasing Incidences of Arthritis
- Recent Technological Developments in Bone Graft and Substitutes
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, By Application
5 Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, By Material
6 Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Johnson & Johnson
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
- Depuy Synthes
- Baxter International
- Allosource
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Stryker Corporation
- Smith & Nephew, Inc.
- Orthovita, Inc
- Orthofix Holdings, Inc
- Nuvasive, Inc.
- Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation
- Medtronic Plc
