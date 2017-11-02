ALTEN Calsoft Labs (An ALTEN Group Company) Acquires Premier Logic, a Digital Transformation Company

SANTA CLARA, California and ATLANTA, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALTEN Calsoft Labs, an ALTEN Group Company - a leader in engineering and technology consulting - today announced that it has acquired Premier Logic, a global provider of digital transformation and technology solutions. This strategic acquisition combines ALTEN Calsoft Labs' scale and technology diversity with the digital innovation and nimble execution of Premier Logic to focus on leveraging technology to accelerate the transformation of clients' business.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160302/792192 )



Premier Logic is the go-to digital transformation company for enterprises that need to fast track their new product ideas. The company has an impressive track record of helping enterprises quickly envision, prototype and launch digital solutions with the end user in mind to accomplish the desired business outcome.

With this acquisition, ALTEN Calsoft Labs has also created a separate 'Digital' division that will exclusively focus on cost effective and lean digital transformation solutions for enterprises and product companies.

"Inorganic growth is a part of our strategy and this acquisition strengthens our digital story in US markets. The team at Premier Logic is passionate about helping clients impartially assess the true business problem and need, in order to deploy the right solution for each project," said Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO of ALTEN Group.

"We are proud to welcome the Premier Logic team to the ALTEN Calsoft Labs family," added Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ALTEN Calsoft Labs. "I've had the opportunity to see firsthand the innovative thinking they apply to solving business problems and am excited by what we can accomplish together for our customers. They are experts in aligning business objectives with digital innovation and technology execution to achieve transformation. They will fuel our growth in digital transformation by helping companies quickly envision, prototype and launch digital solutions."

"Being part of this international firm known for pioneering advancements in engineering across technologies and industries is an exciting opportunity for us to help even more businesses grow through innovative technology execution," explained Chad Osgood, CEO of Premier Logic.

He added, "Businesses need to redefine how they approach identifying and solving business problems with technology. They require quick wins, innovative ideas and great execution. With access to even more emerging technologies through ALTEN Calsoft Labs, we can help our customers go deeper into the lifecycle of innovation to execute across a broad transformation roadmap with increasing scale."

About ALTEN Group

The ALTEN Group is a leading European Technology Consulting and Engineering (TCE) firm with approximately 25,000 employees in 24 countries. Headquartered inParis, France, with operations throughoutEurope,North America,India,Japan, Mexico, and China, the ALTEN Group works with clients in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, life sciences, financial services, telecom and IT sectors.

About ALTEN Calsoft Labs

ALTEN Calsoft Labs, is a digital transformation, technology consulting and engineering services company. We offer Consulting, Enterprise IT and Product Engineering Services, in verticals like Education, Healthcare, Networking & Telecom, High-Tech, ISV and Retail. We enable enterprises to Innovate, Integrate, and Transform their business by leveraging disruptive technologies like Cloud, Mobility, Analytics, DevOps, IoT and Software-defined Networking (SDN/NFV). To know more about ALTEN Calsoft Labs. Visit https://www.altencalsoftlabs.com/.

Follow ALTEN Calsoft Labs on LinkedIN and twitter @altencalsoftlab

About Premier Logic

Premier Logic is a full-service digital solutions and technology solutions consultancy, focused on Digital Transformation, Product Innovation, and Enterprise Technology. With concentrations in the Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Retail/ecommerce verticals, we help companies accelerate technology transformation initiatives and launch new products. To fast-track corporate innovation, we seamlessly integrate business, creative and technology services to minimize gaps in delivery and speed time to value and customer success. With offices in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and India, Premier Logic has an international reach and is one of the fastest growing companies in Georgia. Learn more at http://www.premierlogic.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.





Media Contacts



ALTEN Calsoft Labs Group

Amit Kumar Gupta

+91-963-276-7347

amitkumar.g@altencalsoftlabs.com



For Premier Logic

LeAnn Boucher

+1-404-932-8677

leann@trilucentgroup.com



