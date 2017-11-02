

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $162.93 million, or $1.82 per share. This was up from $143.14 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $6.95 billion. This was up from $5.94 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $162.93 Mln. vs. $143.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.82 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.82 -Revenue (Q3): $6.95 Bln vs. $5.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.21 to $2.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.2 Bln - $7.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 Full year revenue guidance: $26.58 billion



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX