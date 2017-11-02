The "Petfood Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The petfood packaging market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Petfood Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is premium petfood packaging. Premiumization of petfood packaging is one of the major trends in the petfood packaging market in Europe. The petfood market is growing tremendously in Europe. In addition, the consumer appetite and demand for value-added as well as convenient packaging is growing significantly.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for convenient and pouch packaging. The evolution of consumer lifestyle has affected their preferences. There is a significant increase in demand for single-serve and innovative packaging with new designs and techniques. Therefore, vendors are constantly developing packaging materials that provide easy access as well as resealable features. Hence, the pouch segment is expected to witness strong demand from petfood manufacturers due to the convenience of lightweight and zippered closures. Also, lightweight packaging helps in reducing the transportation cost of the product.

