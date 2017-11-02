

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Thursday as President Trump was set to name his choice to head the Federal Reserve.



Reports say Trump will announce current Fed Governor Jerome Powell will replace Janet Yellen in January.



The Fed said yesterday it is still likely to raise interest rates in December thanks to a 'solid' U.S. economy. As expected, the Fed maintained its key interest rate at 1%-1.25%, a nod to 'soft' inflation.



Gold was down $2.60 at $1274 an ounce, while silver slipped to $17.08.



Jobless Claims data for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for 235K new claims, slightly up from 233K in the prior week.



The Labor Department's Productivity and Costs index for the third week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 2.5 percent, while it was up 1.5 percent in the previous quarter.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will deliver closing remarks at the Alternate Reference Rates Committee Round-table event in New York, NY at 12.20 pm ET.



