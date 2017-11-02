The Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S (BioPorto) decided on October 27, 2017 to partially exercise the authorization in article 16b of the Company's Articles of Association to issue up to 13,015,625 new shares in a private placement to a limited number of shareholders, institutional and financial investors (company announcement no. 13 of October 27, 2017).



The subscription period has now expired and all new shares has been fully subscribed for. The Board of Directors has therefore decided to complete the share issue and the related share capital increase in BioPorto.The company will consequently issue 13,015,625 new shares against payment of DKK 3.20 per share at DKK 1.00. Deadline for payment is on November 3, 2017.



BioPorto A/S' gross proceeds from the issue will amount to DKK 41.7 million. The aggregate net proceeds are expected to amount to DKK 41.0 million after deduction of costs. The new shares are equivalent to 9.13% of BioPorto's registered share capital before the capital increase and is exempt from the prospectus requirements.



The new shares have the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares are entitled to dividend from the time when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be registered no later than November 10, 2017. The new shares will be issued in the existing ISIN code and are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible thereafter.



Following the registration of the 13,015,625 new shares of DKK 1.00, BioPorto's nominal share capital amounts to DKK 155,509,681 consisting of 155,509,681 shares of DKK 1.00.



The proceeds from the offering will be used to prepare for a commercial US roll-out after FDA approval, support the current uptrend in sales and strengthen the company's overall liquidity.



Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO, comments: "The interest to participate in the private placement has been very strong which meant that the issue was considerably over-subscribed. With proceeds of more than DKK 41 million, BioPorto's liquidity has been strengthened considerably which will enable us to optimally prepare for the roll-out and commercial launch of The NGAL Test for diagnostic use in the US after FDA-approval has been obtained in 2018."



Guidance for 2017 maintained



The cash issue does not affect BioPorto's latest financial guidance for 2017, which remains revenue of DKK 26-28 million and an EBIT loss in the range DKK 28-35 million.



For further information, please contact:



Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO



Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail investor@bioporto.com



About BioPorto



BioPorto Diagnostics A/S is an in-vitro diagnostics company that provides healthcare professionals in clinical and research settings a range of diagnostic tests and antibodies. Our pioneering product portfolio includes assays for underserved disease states such as NGAL for acute kidney injury. We sell our products in more than 80 countries through diverse sales channels and partners. BioPorto has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.



