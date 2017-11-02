Market for Electrophysiology (EP) Medical Devices Continues to Grow due to Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Transparency Market Research, The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at USD $2,500 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD $5,496.6 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2013 to 2019. Electrophysiology devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of those diseases that occur due to abnormal electrical properties of biological cells and tissues. Electrophysiology devices have wide application in the management of cardiac arrhythmias. The market is expected to record growth mainly due to globally rising geriatric population leading to increasing incidence of arrhythmias and advances in technology that has resulted in minimally invasive procedures and improved features. Active biotech stocks in news today include: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSGM), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO), OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS), Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML).

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that the Company has hired Sherpa Technology Group as its Intellectual Property Advisor.



Sherpa Technology Group (STG), formerly known as 3LP Advisors, is a leading Silicon Valley IP advisory firm that assists clients at the intersection of business, technology and intellectual property. Established in 2008 by a small group of IP strategy veterans, STG has been providing intellectual property and technology strategy support, including partnership analysis, IP portfolio development, licensing and monetization strategy support to a number of high profile Silicon Valley firms. Read this and more news for BioSig Technologies at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/bsgm.html



"We are very pleased to guide BioSig through their IP strategy at this important time in the Company's development, and we look forward to exploring the opportunities for wider applications of BioSig's technology, " commented Kevin Rivette , Managing Partner of Sherpa Technology Group, former Vice President at IBM Corporation, and former Senior Advisor to The Boston Consulting Group.



"Over the past six months we engaged with BioSig's Board and management, as well as independently interacted with some of the Company's strategic partners. We are very optimistic about BioSig's future as a technology company with cutting-edge signal processing hardware and software," added Andrew Filler, Partner and General Counsel of Sherpa Technology Group.



"As BioSig advances toward commercialization, we needed a world-class partner to build a solid IP strategy that will allow us to apply our technology to the new field of bioelectronic medicine. The impact that Kevin and the rest of STG team had on the IP strategies for some of the most well known tech companies in the world was unmatched. Their ability to marry IP strategy with the establishment of sustainable and profitable business models was an ideal fit with our thinking and needs. Forging a long-term strategic relationship with STG will cement our intellectual property portfolio as a leader in the field," said Kenneth Londoner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

In other healthcare industry news of note:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) recently secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Alinity' ci-series instruments for clinical chemistry and immunoassay diagnostics. These innovative testing solutions were designed to help the lab more effectively address modern industry challenges, including aging populations, growing management of chronic diseases and increased access to care, which are driving increases in testing volume. "Healthcare systems across the United States are under pressure to deliver better care for patients," said Brian Blaser, executive vice president, Diagnostics Products, Abbott. "Labs and healthcare systems are looking for complete solutions that help them operate more efficiently while contributing to better clinical decision making and helping improve patient outcomes. FDA clearance is a key first step in bringing this important innovation to our U.S. customers as we work to gain approval for the full Alinity portfolio of instruments and assays."

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) closed up on Wednesday at $1.6224 trading over 1 Million shares by the market close. Aptose Biosciences, a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that preclinical data for its pan-FLT3/pan-BTK inhibitor CG'806 will be presented in three separate posters at the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 9-12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) closed up over 3% on Wednesday at $1.19 trading over 2.3 Million shares by the market close. OncoSec Medical, a company developing DNA-based intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, recently announced updated Phase 2 clinical and immune monitoring data from patients treated with its investigational therapy, ImmunoPulseIL-12 as a monotherapy versus the combination of ImmunoPulse IL-12 and the approved anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab. These data were presented today in an oral presentation at the 2017 9th World Congress of Melanoma - A Joint Meeting with the Society for Melanoma Research, and continue to support the rationale for the Company's recently initiated global, open-label, Phase 2b registration directed trial, PISCES/KEYNOTE-695.

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) closed up over 23% on Wednesday at $1.81 trading over 1.1 Million shares by the market close. ASPiRA Labs, a Vermillion company and the exclusive distributor of OVA1 (Multivariate Index Assay) (MIA), this week announced that it has substantially expanded positive policy coverage with the addition of 14 key managed care providers. This positive coverage is a transition from negative policy to positive policy for many of these plans. "ASPiRA Labs has increased positive coverage for OVA1 with 14 providers totaling over 26 million lives," stated Fred Ferrara, Chief Operating Officer of Vermillion, Inc.

