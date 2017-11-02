Stock News Now: Wallbridge Mining Company Discusses Business Model and Fenelon Gold Property in New SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published SNNLive Video Interview with Marz Kord, President and CEO of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM). Wallbridge is currently preparing to develop its 100%-owned high-grade gold Fenelon Gold Property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a bulk sample targeted to start in 2017, according to the company's website (see here: www.wallbridgemining.com). The video interview was recorded on Monday, September 18th, 2017 at the Precious Metals Summit 2017 in Beaver Creek, CO.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

Wallbridge Mining Company - Mining Acquisition Company Focused on Fenelon Gold Property in Quebec

About Wallbridge Mining Company

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently preparing to develop its 100%-owned high-grade gold Fenelon Gold Property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a bulk sample targeted to start in 2017. Wallbridge is also in discussions regarding several other advanced stage projects which could become the Company's next mines. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to active exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 12.7% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited).

For more information about Wallbridge Mining Company, please visit: www.wallbridgemining.com

