

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unit Corp. (UNT) Thursday reported third quarter net profit of $3.71 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $24.02 million or $0.48 per share in the last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $5.32 million or $0.10 per share.



On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.11 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $188.488 million from $153.41 million in the previous year. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



