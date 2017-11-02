

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week ended October 28 will be issued at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The economists are looking for consensus of 235,000, slightly up from 233,000 in the prior week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the euro, it fell.



The greenback was worth 1.3131 against the pound, 114.14 against the yen, 0.9999 against the franc and 1.1656 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



