Global Cleaning Robots Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2023

The "Global Cleaning Robots Market 2017-2023 by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global total sales revenue of cleaning robots will register a CAGR of 17.7% between 2016 and 2023

Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. An increasing presence of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipment can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents.



Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Floor Cleaning

Pool Cleaning

Lawn Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Other Cleaning

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Healthcare

Other Commercial Sectors

On basis of distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Other Channels



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



Companies Mentioned



AB Electrolux

ADLATUS Robotics GmbH

Alfred Krcher GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Products, Inc.

Avidbots Corp.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgerte Altersfrsorge GmbH

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Danduct Clean

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

GE Inspection Robotics

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

HOBOT

Husqvarna Group

IBC Robotics

Intellibot Robotics LLC

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Moneual USA , Inc.

, Inc. Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair Ltd.

Robomow

Samsung Electronics

Scantron Robotics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Windowmate

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhdgw8/global_cleaning



