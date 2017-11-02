Global Cleaning Robots Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2023

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cleaning Robots Market 2017-2023 by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global total sales revenue of cleaning robots will register a CAGR of 17.7% between 2016 and 2023
Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. An increasing presence of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipment can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents.
Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc.
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:
- Floor Cleaning
- Pool Cleaning
- Lawn Cleaning
- Window Cleaning
- Other Cleaning
On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:
- Residential Sector
- Industrial Sector
- Healthcare
- Other Commercial Sectors
On basis of distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:
- Online Sales
- Supermarkets and Retail Stores
- Other Channels
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
4 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7 Competitive Landscape
8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhdgw8/global_cleaning
