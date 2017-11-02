eSignature Solution SignEasy to Boost Productivity in the SMB Segment With a Host of New Business-ready Features

SAN FRANCISCO, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Easier team management, templates and more among the latest offerings

SignEasy, the eSignature solution trusted by over 100,000 customers globally has announced a suite of business-ready features catered to the SMB segment. The features are designed to fit the everyday business requirements, enabling teams and organizations to cut the paperwork chase and drive business impact.

According to a recent International Data Corporation (IDC) report, SMBs worldwide will be spending $61 billion on cloud solutions by 2019[1]. The competition to build solutions that cater to this segment is quite intense, with a particular focus on increasing productivity.

SignEasy tackles these challenges with a range of features that are tailored to benefit SMBs.

Templates

Most paperwork filed by a company - including offer letters, invoices, and contracts - is repetitive. The Templates feature in SignEasy allows users to save these documents as templates and send them out for signature faster every single time.





Document Fields

Two of the biggest challenges when signing documents are accuracy and completeness. The Document Fields feature cuts down turnaround time by avoiding simple errors such as missing signatures. By adding Document Fields, users can easily point out where each signer needs to sign, avoiding potential errors.

Custom Branding

In order to maintain trust and confidence, it is essential for businesses to retain their brand identity across all customer and partner facing touchpoints. SignEasy's Custom Branding allows users to customize workflow emails and screens by including their company's logo.

"Since I switched to SignEasy, my work days have become a whole lot easier. Now, I can sign documents and have them back at the head office within seconds. This makes the process very efficient for both, the client and myself. It becomes particularly handy when I need a document signed remotely," vouches David Hunter, Marketing Consultant at Jan Forster Estates, an independent real estate agency. "The quality and professionalism of the documents have added to me and my company's credibility. I tried other software and found their systems unreliable and unstable. With SignEasy, getting signatures is just what it claims-easy. "

Team Dashboard

For customers using SignEasy across their teams and organization, it becomes crucial to track usage, add or remove users, and invite team members. SignEasy addresses this need by providing a Team Dashboard for the administrator, with all information easily accessible.

Seamless Integrations

By seamlessly integrating with widely-used business suites including GSuite, Office 365, Zoho CRM and Zoho Writer, SignEasy makes it easy for users to experience the benefits of eSignatures right within their favorite business applications.

"I firmly believe that the quality of a company's products is a direct reflection of the time spent understanding the challenges faced by their customers," said Sunil Patro, CEO and Founder of SignEasy. "For the last few years, SignEasy has established a strong presence among independent individuals and small businesses - recognition from the App Store and the reviews have also helped us cement ourselves as a leader. Applying what we've learned to serve the SMB segment is a natural next step for us."

In addition to being a huge time sink, traditional paperwork costs around $3,800 per month to process, even for a small company with a small monthly roster of 10 customers[2]. Consequently, the trend of moving to a 'paperless workplace' is now picking up a lot of traction, and will continue to do so as businesses continue to experience its benefits. SignEasy is positioned in a prominent place to tap into this market.

Learn more about the new features at http://www.getsigneasy.com/for-business/

About SignEasy

SignEasy is the simplest and fastest way to sign or getting documents signed from your phone, tablet and computer. Over 100,000 customers from 180 countries trust SignEasy to reduce turnaround time for paperwork, close deals faster, cut costs, and delight customers by eliminating cumbersome processes. With over 5 million downloads to date and customers like Cintas, Equinix, Aruba Bank, Cleartrip, Axa Insurance and US Data Corporation, SignEasy has been featured among the Best Business Apps on App Store and Play Store.

