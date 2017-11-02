Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC Pink: SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "As Bitcoin Boom Continues, Major Players are Validating Promising Forecasts for its Limitless Value Potential," highlights companies that are developing new cryptocurrency platforms as the demand for bitcoin continues to climb.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/bitcoin-boom-continues-major-players-validating-promising-forecasts-limitless-value-potential/

"Some experts believe the value of bitcoin will spike much higher than this and that it has only just begun its climb in value. Investors have glommed onto bitcoin's rising star en masse this year, and many companies have been pursuing means of profitably utilizing this most popular of the cryptocurrencies. One standout company is employing bitcoin to serve the needs of another booming market: legalized marijuana. SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) (SING Profile) is very close to launching its own bitcoin exchange aimed at solving the current problems of unbankability for cannabis businesses in the United States.

"The new bitcoin exchange being developed by SinglePoint will enable cannabis businesses to deploy a user-friendly method of accepting credit and debit card payments without the need for cooperation from banks or the FDIC. The company is developing an in-house solution that will allow cannabis consumers to obtain bitcoin at any point of sale and to instantly make bitcoin-powered purchases using debit and credit cards. SinglePoint is an early-mover in bringing such technology to the U.S., and its bitcoin application will be fully KYC-AML compliant. Users can create an account online or sign up in seconds at the point of sale."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

