Net Insight AB: NEP The Netherlands streamlines Master Control Room operations with Net Insight

Will leverage resource management solutions to eradicate manual bottlenecks and facilitate business expansion

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider of live streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announced that NEP The Netherlands, a leading outsourcing partner in television and internet capturing for public and commercial broadcasters, is to integrate Net Insight ScheduALL solutions to radically streamline end-to-end service ordering and fulfilment.

The company will implement Net Insight's ScheduLINK solution into its Livecenter, the Master Control Room, and their bookings desk to streamline booking, planning and real-time management of all contribution feeds. The ScheduALL software provides NEP The Netherlands with comprehensive cost center allocations, automated pricing, cancellation rate cards and invoicing capabilities. ScheduALL Portal is also part of the solution to be deployed, thus allowing customers to self-serve, requesting NEP services over an intuitive web application. The end-goal is to largely automate the booking process for NEP's major customers. Eliminating error-prone emails, manual processes, duplicated efforts and conflicts. Implementation will take place during the fourth quarter of 2017.

"We needed a solution to replace our current time-consuming manual processes with a system that will streamline complex technical operations," says Casper Choffat, R&D Manager at NEP The Netherlands. "Net Insight's solutions are the perfect fit for our business. Going forward, it will be an integral part of our ability to cater for high-volumes as well as giving us valuable real-time insight into resource availability and management for all our end-to-end contribution services."

"We are excited to welcome NEP The Netherlands as users of our ScheduALL solution portfolio, which offers simplified management of complex environments resulting in immediate and tangible operational benefits," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "Moving forward NEP The Netherlands can become part of Net Insight's Connector Marketplace, our one-stop-shop for booking media services with full budgeting, billing and financial visibility."

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)





