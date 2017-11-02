

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) announced Thursday that it has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application or BLA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ADCETRIS in frontline advanced hodgkin lymphoma.



The application is based on data from the phase 3 ECHELON-1 trial evaluating ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with chemotherapy for the frontline treatment of patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma.



ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate or ADC directed to CD30, a defining marker of classical Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is being evaluated globally as the foundation of care for CD30-expressing lymphomas in more than 70 corporate- and investigator-sponsored clinical trials.



ADCETRIS is currently not approved as a frontline therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA based on data from the phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial.



Clay Siegall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Genetics, said, 'There have been no new treatment advances for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma in more than 40 years. .. Results from the ECHELON-1 study demonstrated superior activity of an ADCETRIS-containing regimen over standard of care, and resulted in FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ADCETRIS in combination with chemotherapy for frontline advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma.'



