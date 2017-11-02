LEM Holding SA Half-Year 2017/18 Results

Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half-year 2017/18 results on 9 November 2017 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release and a detailed Half-Year Report will be available on LEM's website ((www.lem.com: http://www.lem.com)).

The same day at 10:00 amCET LEM will host a conference call for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the half-year results and the outlook for the full financial year 2017/18. The presentation of the half-year 2017/18 results will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation slides will be available for you to download for the call on LEM's IR website on 9 November 2017 as of 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.

Speakers:

François Gabella, CEO

Andrea Borla, CFO

Date :

Thursday, 9 November 2017

Time :

10:00 am CET

Dial-In Numbers :

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe

+44 (0)203 059 58 62 UK

+1 (1)631 570 5613 USA

Audio Webcast:

The conference call will simultaneously be webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link:(services.choruscall.eu/links/lem171109.html: http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem171109.html)

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's IR website or using the same link.

We would be very pleased to welcoming you to our conference call and live webcast.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact

Jan Gregor at Gregor Communications GmbH.

Tel. +41 44 212 41 41 or by email: (jan@gregorcom.ch: mailto:jan@gregorcom.ch)

Yours sincerely

LEM Holding SA

François Gabella, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO