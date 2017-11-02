REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real-time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article covering the growing travel industry and how companies like Monaker Group (OTCQB: MKGI) address the opportunity.

Where to Invest in the Growing Travel Industry

The travel industry is robust and growing with no signs of slowing down. With more than 1.5 billion trips and $2.5 trillion in spending projected by 2020, investors may want to take a closer look at companies that are innovating in the space. Most investors are already aware of companies like Priceline.com Inc. and Airbnb, but there are plenty of other smaller companies that could see even greater growth rates.

Global Travel Is on the Rise

Global demand for trips has grown consistently over the past 20 years with no signs of a slowdown, according to Euromonitor International, which estimates that 1.5 billion international trips will be taken each year by 2020. Despite the refugee crisis in Europe and the Zika pandemic in the tropics, the travel industry has continued to see strong growth over the past two decades, which suggests resilience in the face of "fear factors."

Euromonitor International estimates that travel product sales amounted to $2.1 trillion in 2015 and expects the market to reach $2.5 trillion by 2020, which represents a 3% to 4% compound annual growth rate over that timeframe. Not surprisingly, lodging and airlines represent the two largest segments of the market, while transportation, car rentals, cruises, medical tourism, and health and wellness tourism round out the market.

The two most significant trends in the travel industry have been short-term rentals - made possible with websites like Airbnb - and the rise of online travel agents - or OTAs. While both of these segments have witnessed tremendous growth rates, the lodging market remains dominated by hotels and online travel will still only account for 45% of all bookings by 2020, according to Euromonitor International estimates.

Where to Invest in Global Travel

Traditional hotels and travel agencies may still account for most of the market, but alternative lodging (e.g. short-term rentals) and online travel agents provide better investment opportunities. After all, investors are often more interested in growth than size, since a fast-growing company will appreciate in value the most over time. Fortunately, there are many opportunities for investors in both of these industries.

Expedia Inc. and Priceline.com Inc. are the two largest online travel agencies, with market capitalizations well into the billions of dollars, but Tripadvisor Inc. and Google Inc. are the two stealthiest opportunities. TripAdvisor has quietly introduced instant booking functionality while Google's travel planning services could instantly become a major player.

Airbnb may be the most well-known company in the alternative lodging market, but Monaker Group Inc. (OTCQB: MKGI) is a unique opportunity in the space. Its business-to-business platform is the first real-time ALR product with mainstream travel products and services in a single platform. In essence, it provides real-time booking functionality to OTAs for short-term rentals and other alternative lodging products.

Monaker: 1,000,000 + 2,000,000 pending properties; 150+ countries; real-time booking; air, car, tour activities; $27M valuation.

Airbnb: 2,500,000 properties; 190 countries; limited real-time booking; limited air, car, tour activities; $31B valuation.

HomeAway: 1,200,000 properties; 190 countries; limited real-time booking; no air, car, tour activities; $3.9B valuation (acquired by Expedia).

For more information about Monaker Group, visit the company's website or download their investor presentation.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/196-where-to-invest-in-the-growing-travel-industry

About SECFilings.com

Founded in 2004, SECFilings.com provides free real-time filing alerts to over 600,000 registered members and offers services to help public companies grow their audience of interested investors.

Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://secfilings.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

SECFilings.com

Paul Archie

406-862-2242

parchie@secfilings.com



