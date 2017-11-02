TradeGecko opens new office in Toronto to better serve and grow their North American customer base

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeGecko, a leading inventory and order management platform, today announces their newest office opening in the core of downtown Toronto, Canada. This is TradeGecko's third office, with their other offices located in Singapore (head office) and the Philippines.

"We work with amazing customers in over 90 countries, and all running their business operations on TradeGecko. Our top priority is to enable every commerce entrepreneur to build and grow the business of their dreams, and North America has quickly grown into our largest customer-based region. It became imperative for us to find a city to provide just-in-time service for our customers in their timezone. By drawing on Toronto's deep pool of well-educated and experienced B2B SaaS talent, we are able to better serve our customers." said Cameron Priest, CEO and co-founder of TradeGecko.

According to a recent TechCrunch Network article, Toronto is arguably North America's fastest growing start-up centre as Canada's business capital and North America's 4th largest city. "Many household names, such as Slack, Hootsuite and Shopify-- which may be mistakenly considered as U.S. products -- hail from north of the border." Not only does Toronto have all the international amenities of a world-class city, but Canada has a much less complicated business tax system than any city in the US, which is particularly appealing for SaaS startup businesses.

"We are excited about opening our newest office in Toronto. The city truly reflects TradeGecko's multi-cultural make-up, with customers in over 90 countries and employees from 17 countries. Toronto is growing into a huge tech hub, with all the big tech companies having a presence here now. As a startup we are able to draw a wealth of talent from those companies, which is essential for us to continue supporting our North American customers and to scale the business further." said Bruce Warren, TradeGecko's Vice President of Global Marketing.

About TradeGecko

Founded in 2012, TradeGecko is a cloud-based inventory and order management platform for SMEs, serving B2B wholesalers, distributors and eCommerce businesses. TradeGecko now has a global customer base in over 90 countries serviced from their offices in Singapore, Canada and the Philippines. For more information, please visit www.tradegecko.com.

Follow @TradeGecko on Twitter and find us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Bruce Warren

TradeGecko Pte. Ltd.

Email: bruce@tradegecko.com

Phone: +1-647-621-5456

https://www.tradegecko.com/