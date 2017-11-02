Nintex to Recognize Enterprises Delivering Excellence in Digital Process Automation with New Awards Program

Organizations who have successfully implemented any Nintex technology are encouraged to enter the 2018 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards

BELLEVUE, Washington, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the leader in workflow and content automation, invites its customers and partners to submit nominations for the 2018 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program. Nintex's customers and partners improve how people work around the world, and Nintex is pleased to offer the opportunity for recognition as regional and global leaders in the implementation of Nintex solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595836/Customer_Awards_Solution_Innovation_2018_PR_1500px.jpg

Entries are sought from organizations who have demonstrated excellence in digital process automation and optimization through successful implementations of the broad suite of Nintex technologies, including workflow automation, forms, document generation, mobile apps, and process intelligence.

The most compelling business outcomes in each region will be recognized for their best-in-class digital process automation use cases. Successful entries will feature not only Nintex technologies but integrations with partners including Adobe, DocuSign, Dropbox, Box, Microsoft, and Salesforce. The 2018 awards will feature regional winners from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC as well as one global winner.

"Our success is 100 percent driven by the success of our customers and partners," says Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "We're excited to recognize our customers and partnersfor their innovation in leveraging the Nintex Workflow Platform to deliver measurable results and improve how work gets done in their organizations."

To submit a nomination, visit https://nintex-it.workflowcloud.com/forms/fcacb962-9c48-43e5-af88-a5be88209884. The award nomination process was built using Nintex Workflow Cloudand Nintex Forms, showcasing the ease of use and power of the company's cloud-based solutions.

The 2018 Nintex Solution Innovation Award winners will be honored during Nintex xchange', the annual Nintex customer and partner event (formerly referred to as Nintex InspireX), which will take place February 26-28, 2018, in San Diego, California. Each 2018 winner will receive complimentary registration for Nintex xchangeand receive VIP treatment at the conference.

Nintex xchange is the must attend technology event of 2018 for everyone seeking to automate processes within a business department or across an entire enterprise. The event will feature significant networking opportunities and breakout sessions covering successes in the use of Nintex technology and topical discussions including how to move beyond automation to optimization, how to achieve digital transformation, and how to migrate to the cloud, as well as the latest in technology trends like artificial intelligence, bots, and the Internet of Things.

Nominations for the 2018 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards will be accepted through December 1, 2017. Any submissions received after December 1 will be considered for the 2019 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex Public Relations

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the recognized global leader in workflow and content automation (WCA) with more than 7,000 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries whohavebuilt and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation.Nintex Workflow Cloud the company's cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.